AbbVie    ABBV

ABBVIE (ABBV)
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AbbVie Inc. – ABBV

0
09/22/2018 | 05:34am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) from October 25, 2013 through September 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AbbVie investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the AbbVie class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1417.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1417.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 862 M
EBIT 2018 14 513 M
Net income 2018 10 305 M
Debt 2018 29 518 M
Yield 2018 3,96%
P/E ratio 2018 13,92
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 5,17x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart ABBVIE
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Senior Vice President-Operations
William Joseph Chase Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael E. Severino Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Robert J. Alpern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE-4.60%140 343
MERCK KGAA-3.40%13 203
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-6.21%10 707
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22.06%9 929
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD49.38%8 327
CONVATEC GROUP13.53%6 014
