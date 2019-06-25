State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited Update : State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited : Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc.]

TIDMIRSH TIDM0QCV
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING
1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors &
Affiliates
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which USD 0.01
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Date of dealing 24(st) June 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 67,477,251 4.56442%
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell N/A
Total 67,477,251 4.56442%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 4,746 78.80
Purchase 2,900 78.45
Purchase 171,191 78.45
Purchase 1,026 78.45
Purchase 1,078 78.45
Purchase 8,151 78.45
Purchase 3,876 78.45
Purchase 1,100 78.45
Purchase 2,100 78.45
Sale 2840 78.45
Sale 1,100 78.45
Sale 2,100 78.45
Sale 520 78.45
Sale 15,784 78.45
Sale 198 78.45
Sale 1,600 78.78
Sale 134 78.78
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit
e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5)
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money
e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received
varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5)
(Note 7)
N/A
(ii) Exercising
Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per
e.g. call option unit (Note 5)
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)
(Note 4)
Nature of transaction Details Price per unit
(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person
relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating
to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal
of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
N/A
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure 25(th) June 2019
Contact name Chetan Shah
Telephone number +44 20 33956564
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which N/A
connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note N/A
10)
