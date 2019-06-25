State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited Update : State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited : Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc.]

TIDMIRSH TIDM0QCV FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which USD 0.01 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Date of dealing 24(st) June 2019 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 67,477,251 4.56442% (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total 67,477,251 4.56442% (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 4,746 78.80 Purchase 2,900 78.45 Purchase 171,191 78.45 Purchase 1,026 78.45 Purchase 1,078 78.45 Purchase 8,151 78.45 Purchase 3,876 78.45 Purchase 1,100 78.45 Purchase 2,100 78.45 Sale 2840 78.45 Sale 1,100 78.45 Sale 2,100 78.45 Sale 520 78.45 Sale 15,784 78.45 Sale 198 78.45 Sale 1,600 78.78 Sale 134 78.78 (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) N/A (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) N/A (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) N/A (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) N/A 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO Date of disclosure 25(th) June 2019 Contact name Chetan Shah Telephone number +44 20 33956564 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which N/A connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note N/A 10) This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited via Globenewswire https://www.ssga.com/