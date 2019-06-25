State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited Update : State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited : Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc.]

Log in
06/25/2019 | 01:41pm EDT
TIDMIRSH TIDM0QCV 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
Class of relevant security to which            USD 0.01 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
Date of dealing                                24(st) June 2019 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities                67,477,251  4.56442% 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
Total                                  67,477,251  4.56442% 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
Total                                         N/A 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
   Purchase                             4,746                    78.80 
   Purchase                             2,900                    78.45 
   Purchase                           171,191                    78.45 
   Purchase                             1,026                    78.45 
   Purchase                             1,078                    78.45 
   Purchase                             8,151                    78.45 
   Purchase                             3,876                    78.45 
   Purchase                             1,100                    78.45 
   Purchase                             2,100                    78.45 
     Sale                                2840                    78.45 
     Sale                               1,100                    78.45 
     Sale                               2,100                    78.45 
     Sale                                 520                    78.45 
     Sale                              15,784                    78.45 
     Sale                                 198                    78.45 
     Sale                               1,600                    78.78 
     Sale                                 134                    78.78 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
N/A 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
N/A 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
N/A 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
N/A 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
N/A 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
Date of disclosure                                       25(th) June 2019 
Contact name                                               Chetan Shah 
Telephone number                                          +44 20 33956564 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
 
 
 
   This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West 
Corporation clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited via Globenewswire 
 
 
  https://www.ssga.com/

