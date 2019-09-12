Log in
AbbVie : Form 8.1 - AbbVie Inc.

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) AbbVie Inc.   
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 6 August 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)       Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback

 		 1290 $65.06

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                             YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) AbbVie Inc.   
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 6 September 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback

 		 1245 $67.2739

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) AbbVie Inc.   
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 9 July 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
  (2) Derivatives (other than options)
  (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback 1281

 		 $71.19

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise
 price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Edward Liddy
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 30 June 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 22,669 (0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 23,211 (0.002%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 45,880 (0.003%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unit Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account 446 $72.72

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option
 relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry
 date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Edward J. Rapp
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 30 June 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 30,662 Common Shares
(0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 15,577 stock equivalent units (0.001%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 46,239 (0.003%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unit Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account 467 $72.72

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option
 relates (Note 7)		 Exercise
 price		 Type, e.g. 
American,
 European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 2 August 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 353,215 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 932,154 options (0.06%)
Total 1,285,369 (0.09%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares 15,333 common shares $0

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option
 relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 10 September 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 335,155 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 932,154 options (0.06%)
Total 1,267,309 (0.09%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares 15,010 common shares $0

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Richard Gonzalez
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 28 August 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 350,165 Common Shares
(0.02%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 932,154 options (0.06%)
Total 1,282,319 (0.09%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Gift of common shares 3,050 common shares $0

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities
 to which the option
 relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Robert Alpern  
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 30 June 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 26,107 (0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 6,571 stock equivalent units (0.000%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 32,678 (0.002%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
Stock equivalent unit Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account 94 $72.72

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities
 to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 1 August 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 117,114 Common Shares
(0.008%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 117,114 Common Shares (0.008%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 25,000 common shares $65.656

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities
 to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry
 date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 30 July 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 62,114 Common Shares
(0.004%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 10,000 common shares $66.35

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise 
price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received
 per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

   

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1.       KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Roxanne S. Austin
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing 31 July 2019

   

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total 92,114 Common Shares
(0.006%)

   

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
 (2) Derivatives (other than options)
 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

   

3.       DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)      Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 30,000 common shares $66.023

   

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

   

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, 
purchasing, 
varying etc.		 Number of securities 
to which the option 
relates (Note 7)		 Exercise
 price		 Type, e.g. 
American, 
European etc.		 Expiry 
date		 Option money 
paid/received 
per unit (Note 5)

   

(ii)      Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)

   

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

   

4.       OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO?
Date of disclosure 11 September 2019
Contact name Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number 847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Director of AbbVie Inc.

CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745


© PRNewswire 2019
