Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Allergan, Ideal Implant Issued Warning Letters From FDA Related to Breast Implants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Allergan and Ideal Implant Inc., manufacturers of breast implants, were issued warning letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the regulator said, for not complying with regulations.

The FDA said Allergan, which is now owned by AbbVie, didn't do post-approval studies to evaluate the risks and safety on a long-term basis for two implant models. The implants were recalled last year, the FDA said.

The regulator said its letter to the company mentioned "several serious deficiencies in the manufacturer's post-approval study" for two types of implants: its Round Responsive implants and Style 410 implants.

Ideal Implant didn't meet "good manufacturing practice requirements and adverse event reporting requirements," the FDA said.

The FDA's letter to Ideal Implant pointed out that the company didn't keep "proper files for device complaints," and also didn't have "appropriate procedures for implementing corrective and preventive actions." The regulator said the company didn't "maintain adequate criteria for testing finished devices."

The regulator asked both companies to respond within 15 workdays of being issued the its letters.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 1.20% 89.94 Delayed Quote.0.37%
ALLERGAN PLC 0.02% 193.02 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
04:35pABBVIE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
04:34pABBVIE : Allergan, Ideal Implant Issued Warning Letters From FDA Related to Brea..
DJ
08:01aABBVIE : to Present at the UBS Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
05/13ABBVIE : Announces Final Results of Exchange Offers for Allergan Notes
PR
05/12ABBVIE INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11ABBVIE : Completes Transformative Acquisition of Allergan
AQ
05/11ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
05/08ABBVIE INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a ..
AQ
05/08ABBVIE : Completes Transformative Acquisition of Allergan
PR
05/08ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -AbbVie Inc
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 784 M
EBIT 2020 21 364 M
Net income 2020 12 194 M
Debt 2020 76 976 M
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,22x
EV / Sales2021 4,16x
Capitalization 157 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 96,63  $
Last Close Price 88,87  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.0.37%156 619
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.86%387 628
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.02%306 993
PFIZER, INC.-5.44%205 807
MERCK & CO., INC-14.36%196 602
NOVARTIS-8.79%188 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group