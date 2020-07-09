Log in
AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
AbbVie : Allergan Says Botox Label Expanded to Treat Pediatric Patients with Spasticity

07/09/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Allergan on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expansion to the label for Botox, to include "the treatment of spasticity in pediatric patients two years of age and older."

The company said the label expansion includes those patients "with lower limb spasticity caused by cerebral palsy."

Botox hasn't been shown "to improve upper extremity functional abilities, or range of motion at a joint affected by a fixed contracture," the company said.

Allergan also said, "This label expansion is based on Allergan and another manufacturer selectively waiving orphan exclusivity marketing rights each company held for the use of their respective neurotoxins in the treatment of pediatric patients with spasticity caused by cerebral palsy."

Allergan is an AbbVie Inc. company.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
