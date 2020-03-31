AbbVie : Donates $35 Million for COVID-19 Relief to Support Healthcare Systems, Patients and Communities

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a donation of $35 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts. In the U.S., AbbVie's funds will be used to support healthcare capacity for hospitals as well as protect vulnerable populations by enabling access to food and essential supplies. In Europe, the donation will provide critical equipment and supplies to patients and front-line healthcare workers in the hardest-hit countries.

"AbbVie is making this donation to nonprofit partners that will have an immediate and significant positive impact in communities that have been hit hardest by this unprecedented crisis," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Our 30,000 AbbVie team members around the world are proud to be able to help make a difference in the fight against this virus."

International Medical Corps – Immediate Hospital Support for U.S. Hotspots

AbbVie's donation to International Medical Corps will support increased healthcare capacity at overwhelmed hospital emergency departments in the U.S., where International Medical Corps is deploying a total of 20 mobile field hospitals to help increase surge capacity at overburdened hospitals. These mobile field units enable hospitals to expand the available triage and treatment space at existing facilities, improve patient flow and keep COVID-19 patients separated from other patients.

AbbVie is the sole donor funding the procurement of the tents, equipment, supplies as well as all of the operating expenses for these field hospitals through the end of 2020. AbbVie launched International Medical Corps' response in cities across the US, including in:

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Cleveland, OH

Detroit, MI

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

New York City , NY

, NY Puerto Rico

Each field hospital includes the equipment, personnel and resources to effectively provide urgent or outpatient care to hundreds of patients per day, including patient beds, medical examination supplies, portable sinks, power, lighting and HVAC units. The field hospital can be stood up in approximately six hours and withstand 80-mph sustained winds. International Medical Corps will pull from its roster of nearly 300 medical professionals to fill critical gaps in nursing and infection prevention and control. Each hospital will determine specifically how it intends to use the additional space and resources.

"AbbVie's extraordinary and swift support means that health workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. will have more resources to save lives in the fight against this dangerous disease," said Nancy Aossey, president and CEO of International Medical Corps. "I'd like to thank AbbVie for always standing with us — and for helping to make sure that we are first there, no matter where, in fighting outbreaks of infectious disease in the U.S. and globally."

Direct Relief – Providing Equipment and Supplies in Europe

AbbVie is donating to Direct Relief to provide equipment and supplies in the hardest-hit European countries. Direct Relief is procuring and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line healthcare workers as well as oxygen concentrators and ventilators for patients. This equipment is critical as hospitals work to manage high patient demands and limited beds, particularly in intensive care units.

"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by AbbVie's action today, which is keenly needed, will be put to immediate use, and is a perfect example of what's needed as we all face this historic threat to the health of people everywhere," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO.

Feeding America – Protecting Vulnerable Populations and Communities

Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization and serves America's most vulnerable populations, including seniors. AbbVie's support means more people in need will benefit from Feeding America's services, which include food and essential supplies. As people continue to be under stay-at-home orders or are otherwise confined to home, Feeding America food banks are launching creative new delivery methods, including direct-to-home food drops and minimal-contact food pick-ups.

"We are incredibly grateful for AbbVie's generous commitment to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. During this unprecedented time, the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks is working tirelessly to provide food and emergency assistance to children, seniors and families struggling with food insecurity and people experiencing job disruptions," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

AbbVie Community Resilience Fund – Setting Aside Funds for Future Needs

As part of its $35 million commitment, AbbVie is designating up to $5 million in reserve funding for additional near-term commitments to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. With the situation rapidly evolving, AbbVie seeks to ensure flexibility in its donation program as funds emerge and new areas of need are identified. To that end, AbbVie is creating the Community Resilience Fund, which will provide funding to organizations improving community resilience in under-resourced areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more and apply here.

Various Charities – Empower Employee Giving

AbbVie also announced that it is doubling the AbbVie Foundation match for COVID-19-related contributions by its employees. Through this program, AbbVie seeks to increase the impact the company can make on this crisis. Instead of the typical 1:1 match, the AbbVie Foundation will match $2 to every $1 employees donate to a nonprofit for this purpose. In 2019, the company's employee giving and matching program raised more than $13 million for charities.

AbbVie Employee Assistance Fund – Supporting Employees in Need

For employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, AbbVie is offering support through the AbbVie Employee Assistance Fund's Employee Relief Program. Employees in need of assistance can apply for this program, which covers expenses such as mortgage/rent payments, utilities, food, childcare and medical expenses by going to AbbVie.com/EAF.

Learn more about the company's response to COVID-19 at AbbVie.com/coronavirus.

