AbbVie : Dr. Keshav K. Singh Joins Allergan Aesthetics Science Of Aging(SM) Faculty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuva Biosciences, an anti-aging startup based on technology developed by one of the world leaders in mitochondrial sciences, Dr. Keshav K. Singh, is pleased to announce that Dr. Singh joined the Science of AgingSM faculty, a platform owned and run by Allergan Aesthetics Medicine R&D.

Allergan Aesthetics selected an elite group of globally-known thought leaders in the field. The Science of AgingSM was born out of a desire to bring the latest developments from the field of aging to the aesthetics arena and explore how these discoveries could potentially translate to aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Singh commented, "I am honored to join Allergan Aesthetics' efforts to assemble pioneers in the 'healthy aging' field to find new insights to help accelerate research and product development and bring exciting new products to market."

Yuva Biosciences plans to develop products based on Singh's breakthrough research on mitochondria and their role in reversing skin aging and loss of hair, as he has successfully demonstrated already in mice which has garnered national and international recognition because of its potentially broad application. Yuva Biosciences was selected as the most recent UAB Faculty Startup of the Year, as Dr. Singh is the Joy and Bill Harbert Endowed Chair and Director of Cancer Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

About Allergan

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. With our own research and development function focused on driving innovation in aesthetics, we're committed to providing the most comprehensive science-based product offering available. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com

About Yuva Biosciences (www.yuvabio.com)

Yuva Biosciences is an anti-aging company harnessing the cutting edge of mitochondrial science to develop cosmeceuticals as well as pharmaceuticals targeted at aging-related hair loss, wrinkled skin, and reduced energy. The Company's Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, Keshav K. Singh, Ph.D., is a world leader in the field of mitochondrial biology and genetics and its role in health, disease, and aging. Dr. Singh is the Joy and Bill Harbert Endowed Chair and Director of Cancer Genetics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the founding editor-in-chief of the Mitochondrion journal published by Elsevier. Yuva Biosciences is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

