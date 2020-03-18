Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/18 11:02:55 am
69.16 USD   -5.29%
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Form 8.3 - -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:22am EDT
     Sale                                 269                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 569                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               9,387                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       18(th) March 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/17ABBVIE : Allergan Sign Consent Decree With FTC
DJ
03/17ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
03/17ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/16ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
03/16ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/16ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
03/13ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 851 M
EBIT 2020 17 352 M
Net income 2020 10 835 M
Debt 2020 22 541 M
Yield 2020 6,57%
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,26x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 100,21  $
Last Close Price 73,02  $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-17.53%107 931
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.85%360 099
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.71%263 418
MERCK & CO., INC-18.11%188 901
PFIZER, INC.-23.48%178 412
NOVARTIS-19.54%173 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group