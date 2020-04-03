Log in
AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
04/03 11:10:00 am
74.39 USD   -0.98%
10:43aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
10:43aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/02ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
AbbVie : Form 8.3 - -2-

04/03/2020 | 10:43am EDT
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       03(rd) April 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 614 M
EBIT 2020 17 147 M
Net income 2020 10 835 M
Debt 2020 22 541 M
Yield 2020 6,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,39x
Capitalization 111 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 94,79  $
Last Close Price 75,13  $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-15.15%112 508
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.70%345 705
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.77%277 060
MERCK & CO., INC-15.48%195 141
NOVARTIS-12.10%187 703
PFIZER, INC.-16.11%181 075
