AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
03/18 11:03:01 am
69.065 USD   -5.42%
10:40aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
10:22aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

03/18/2020 | 10:22am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                17(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,013,335  4.58786% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,013,335  4.58786% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,687                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,048                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            13,564                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,600                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,200                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             7,532                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,520                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            25,781                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             7,980                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,600                    74.59 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            13,188                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,263                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               225                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                68                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                59                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,369                    70.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,412                    74.40 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               413                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,931                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,614                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 400                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                    75.40 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,600                    73.08 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,900                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,600                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,600                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,300                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               6,200                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  19                    72.86 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 312                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,788                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             485,394                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,900                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,880                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,222                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              72,534                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 735                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              22,734                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 600                    75.41 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,862                    73.02 
--------------  -----------------------------  -----------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-20 1021ET

