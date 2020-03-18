AbbVie : Form 8.3

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 17(th) March 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 68,013,335 4.58786% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 68,013,335 4.58786% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 4,687 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 6,048 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 13,564 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,600 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 6,200 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,300 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 7,532 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,520 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 25,781 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 7,980 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,600 74.59 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 13,188 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,263 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 225 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 68 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 500 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 59 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 5,369 70.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,412 74.40 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 413 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,931 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,614 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 400 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 500 75.40 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 5,600 73.08 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,900 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 200 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 500 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,600 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,600 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 900 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,300 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 6,200 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 19 72.86 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 312 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,788 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 485,394 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,900 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,880 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,222 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 72,534 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 735 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 22,734 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 600 75.41 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 5,862 73.02 -------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------

