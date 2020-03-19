Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 11:24:20 am
67.895 USD   -4.41%
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:01am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                18(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,307,110  4.62574% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,307,110  4.62574% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             8,300                    69.69 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,700                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,600                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,900                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,700                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,400                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               107                    65.36 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,874                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            16,002                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                           256,921                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            15,960                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            17,955                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               812                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               194                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            16,956                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               735                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                90                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,100                    68.16 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,000                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               706                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               807                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               563                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,500                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               7,400                    67.65 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,900                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,400                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 700                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,600                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                    65.55 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 393                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 606                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              25,905                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              18,945                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 297                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 706                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 977                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 977                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 269                    71.03 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,600                    66.70 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 532                    68.12 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-20 1100ET

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:05aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
11:01aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:01aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing in trouble, L'Oréal remains positive
03/18ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
03/18ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/17ABBVIE : Allergan Sign Consent Decree With FTC
DJ
03/17ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 851 M
EBIT 2020 17 352 M
Net income 2020 10 835 M
Debt 2020 22 541 M
Yield 2020 6,75%
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
EV / Sales2020 3,56x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 100,21  $
Last Close Price 71,03  $
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-19.78%104 990
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.36%355 802
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.58%253 549
MERCK & CO., INC-21.24%181 673
PFIZER, INC.-17.92%179 522
NOVARTIS-21.63%167 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group