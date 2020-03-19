AbbVie : Form 8.3

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 18(th) March 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 68,307,110 4.62574% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 68,307,110 4.62574% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 8,300 69.69 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,700 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,600 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,900 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 6,700 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,400 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 900 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 107 65.36 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,874 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 16,002 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 256,921 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 15,960 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 17,955 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 812 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 194 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 16,956 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 735 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 90 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,100 68.16 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 300 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 500 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 700 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,000 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 706 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 807 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 563 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,500 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 7,400 67.65 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,900 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 3,400 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 300 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 700 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,600 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 900 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 100 65.55 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 393 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 606 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 25,905 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 18,945 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 297 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 706 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 977 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 977 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 269 71.03 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 1,600 66.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 532 68.12 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit

