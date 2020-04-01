AbbVie : Form 8.3

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING
1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors &
Affiliates
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Date of dealing 31(th) March 2020
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
------------------------------------- -------------------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities 68,396,710 4.63181%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
Total 68,396,710 4.63181%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
------------------------------------------- ----------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
Total N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 600 77.00
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 600 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 500 76.47
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 20,700 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 800 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,268 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,100 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 200 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 12,000 75.97
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,100 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,200 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 600 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 200 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4,100 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 200 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 393 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 400 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,700 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 13,400 75.97
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 400 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 6,722 76.85
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 5,600 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 17,780 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 15,904 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 45,724 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,972 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 6,612 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4,992 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1040 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 270 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 900 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4800 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 200 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 251 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4400 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 22000 75.97
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 19100 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1500 77.72
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 8300 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1600 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4500 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1140 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 21090 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1128 76.19
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
