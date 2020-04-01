Log in
AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
04/01 11:35:20 am
72.57 USD   -4.75%
11:16aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
11:16aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
11:02aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
AQ
AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

04/01/2020 | 11:16am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                31(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,396,710  4.63181% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,396,710  4.63181% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    77.00 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                    76.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            20,700                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,268                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,100                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            12,000                    75.97 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,100                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,200                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,100                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               393                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,700                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            13,400                    75.97 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,722                    76.85 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,600                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            17,780                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            15,904                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            45,724                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,972                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,612                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,992                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1040                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               270                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               900                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              4800                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               251                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              4400                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             22000                    75.97 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             19100                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1500                    77.72 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              8300                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1600                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              4500                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1140                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             21090                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1128                    76.19 
--------------  -----------------------------  -----------------------

