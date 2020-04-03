AbbVie : Form 8.3

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Date of dealing 02(nd) April 2020 --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) Long Short ------------------------------------- -------------------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities 68,665,900 4.65004% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- Total 68,665,900 4.65004% ------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ --- (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short ------------------------------------------- ----------- ----------- Number (%) Number (%) ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (1) Relevant securities N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- Total N/A ------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ --- 3. DEALINGS (Note 4) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 7,100 72.82 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,528 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 200 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,800 74.45 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 2,200 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 65 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 187 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 140 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 596 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 302,260 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 97,790 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 5,964 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 812 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 960 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 9,600 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 1,300 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 143 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 400 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 970 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 970 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Purchase 3,718 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 2,500 73.70 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 870 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 200 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 200 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 314 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 901 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 16,000 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 100 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 29,202 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 13,624 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 10,032 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- Sale 12,994 75.13 -------------- ----------------------------- ----------------------- (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- N/A ------------- --------------------- ----------------------------- -------------- (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, Writing, selling, Number of Exercise Type, e.g. Expiry Option money e.g. call option purchasing securities to which price American, date paid/received varying etc. the option relates European etc. per unit (Note 5) (Note 7) ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ N/A ----------------- ----------------- -------------------- -------- -------------- ------ ------------------ (ii) Exercising Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per e.g. call option unit (Note 5) ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ N/A ----------------- -------------------- ------------------ (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction Details Price per unit (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) --------------------- ------- ------------------------- N/A --------------------- ------- ------------------------- 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

