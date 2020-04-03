Log in
ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

04/03/2020 | 10:43am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                02(nd) April 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,665,900  4.65004% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,665,900  4.65004% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             7,100                    72.82 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,528                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,800                    74.45 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,200                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                65                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               187                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               140                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               596                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                           302,260                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            97,790                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,964                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               812                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               960                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             9,600                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               143                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               970                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               970                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,718                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,500                    73.70 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 870                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 200                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 314                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 901                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              16,000                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              29,202                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              13,624                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              10,032                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              12,994                    75.13 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-20 1042ET

