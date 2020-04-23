Log in
AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

04/23/2020 | 09:56am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                22(th) April 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                69,694,250  4.71950% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  69,694,250  4.71950% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,000                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               200                    81.70 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    81.58 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               230                    81.53 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,700                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               600                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             9,779                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            83,538                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,320                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,632                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,868                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               832                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               315                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                50                    81.18 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               570                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,128                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    81.36 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              17,720                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             175,133                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,765                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 104                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 971                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,942                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 239                    81.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       23(th) April 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

