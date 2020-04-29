Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/29 09:43:54 am
82.38 USD   -0.46%
09:21aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
09:21aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/28ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:21am EDT
TIDM0Y7T TIDM0QCV 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Allergan plc 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.0001 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                28(th) April 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                14,180,874  4.30804% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  14,180,874  4.30804% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,600                   189.07 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               100                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               500                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,200                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,600                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,500                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,404                   187.93 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,618                   187.93 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                 4                   187.77 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               254                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               125                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                   187.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,200                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 400                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                   186.47 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,600                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 700                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,500                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              27,974                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               7,956                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 765                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 635                   187.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 600                   187.43 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 Transfer out               (300)                        N/A 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       29(th) April 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-20 0920ET

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
09:21aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
09:21aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/28ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
04/28ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/28ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/27ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/27ABBVIE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27ABBVIE : Announces Extension of Expiration Date for Exchange Offers for Allergan..
PR
04/27HARPOON THERAPEUTICS : Doses Patient in Myeloma Trial, Gets $50 Million Mileston..
DJ
04/24ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 766 M
EBIT 2020 17 023 M
Net income 2020 13 332 M
Debt 2020 22 753 M
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 93,93  $
Last Close Price 82,76  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-6.53%122 209
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.77%399 117
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.34%308 098
PFIZER, INC.-3.24%210 311
MERCK & CO., INC-10.74%204 987
NOVARTIS-5.60%201 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group