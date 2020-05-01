Log in
ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/01 10:30:49 am
82.93 USD   +0.89%
10:20aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc -2-
DJ
10:20aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc
DJ
08:29aABBVIE : Lowers 2020 Earnings Outlook
DJ
AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc -2-

05/01/2020
     Sale                               1,300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               7,800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 500                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               6,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,900                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 100                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              96,901                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              57,681                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               8,586                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,094                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                           1,392,348                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             457,900                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               9,900                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               4,600                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,300                    82.35 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             230,900                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,285                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                    NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       01(st) May 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------- 
Contact name                                              Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------- 
Telephone number                                            020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  ---------------

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 279 M
EBIT 2020 17 023 M
Net income 2020 13 224 M
Debt 2020 22 753 M
Yield 2020 5,83%
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 121 B
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 93,93  $
Last Close Price 82,20  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-7.16%121 383
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%395 295
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%295 793
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%212 807
MERCK & CO., INC-12.77%200 340
NOVARTIS-10.49%194 804
