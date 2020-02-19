Log in
AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

02/19/2020
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                18(th) February 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                68,152,145  4.60750% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  68,152,145  4.60750% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,478                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               590                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,980                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               464                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               352                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               352                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               352                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               496                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,272                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               160                    93.46 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                             104,902                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              11,775                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,120                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 149                    93.61 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                       NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       19(th) February 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Contact name                                                Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
Telephone number                                                 020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  -------------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  --------------------

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 984 M
EBIT 2020 17 356 M
Net income 2020 10 791 M
Debt 2020 24 609 M
Yield 2020 5,12%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
EV / Sales2021 4,07x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 100,92  $
Last Close Price 93,61  $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.5.73%138 432
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%392 517
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.47%299 201
NOVARTIS4.05%220 283
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.33%209 942
PFIZER-6.81%200 999
