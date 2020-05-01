Log in
AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

05/01/2020 | 10:20am EDT
TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               AbbVie Inc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.01 common stock 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                30(th) April 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                               Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  --------------------  ----------- 
                                         Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                67,774,140  4.58944% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                                N/A 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  67,774,140  4.58944% 
-------------------------------------  ----------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            36,300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,400                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,500                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               225                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            28,000                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    82.01 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,400                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,500                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,600                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            27,354                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,480                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,976                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,200                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            14,310                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               840                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            12,700                    82.29 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,600                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             7,800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             6,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            39,000                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,100                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,900                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            24,800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,600                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               494                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              1300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              2280                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               564                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               800                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              5200                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                              5500                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               3,600                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              36,300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,200                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               5,100                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,500                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 300                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                              28,000                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,700                    82.20 
--------------  -----------------------------  -----------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-20 1019ET

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 279 M
EBIT 2020 17 023 M
Net income 2020 13 224 M
Debt 2020 22 753 M
Yield 2020 5,83%
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 121 B
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 93,93  $
Last Close Price 82,20  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-7.16%121 383
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%395 295
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%295 793
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%212 807
MERCK & CO., INC-12.77%200 340
NOVARTIS-10.49%194 804
