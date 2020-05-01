AbbVie : Form 8.3 - Abbvie Inc

TIDM0QCV TIDM0Y7T
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING
1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors &
Affiliates
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc.
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Class of relevant security to which US$0.01 common stock
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
Date of dealing 30(th) April 2020
--------------------------------------------- -------------------------------
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of
relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
------------------------------------- -------------------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities 67,774,140 4.58944%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
Total 67,774,140 4.58944%
------------------------------------- ---------- -------- ------ ---
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company,
other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
------------------------------------------- ----------- -----------
Number (%) Number (%)
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(1) Relevant securities N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
Total N/A
------------------------------------------- ------ --- ------ ---
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 36,300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 6,700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,400 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,500 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 225 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 28,000 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 82.01
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,400 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,500 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,600 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 27,354 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,480 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,976 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,200 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 14,310 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 840 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 12,700 82.29
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,800 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 3,600 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 7,800 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 6,700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1,300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 39,000 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 5,100 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,900 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2,700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 24,800 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 4,600 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 494 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 1300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 2280 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 564 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 800 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 5200 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Purchase 5500 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 3,700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 3,600 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 36,300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 5,200 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 5,100 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 2,500 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 300 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 28,000 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
Sale 2,700 82.20
-------------- ----------------------------- -----------------------
