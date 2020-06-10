Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Genmab Unveil Oncology Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

AbbVie Inc. and Genmab A/S on Wednesday said they will jointly develop and commercialize three of Genmab's early-stage investigational bispecific antibody product candidates and form a discovery research collaboration for future differentiated antibody therapeutics for cancer.

AbbVie, a North Chicago, Ill., biopharmaceutical company, will make a $750 million upfront payment to Genmab under the agreement, the companies said.

The Copenhagen biotechnology company also is eligible to receive up to $3.15 billion in additional development, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

The companies said they will work to develop Genmab's next-generation bispecific antibody programs, including epcoritamab. The discovery collaboration will combine proprietary antibodies from both companies, along with Genmab's DuoBody technology and AbbVie's payload and ADC technology, to select and develop up to four additional product candidates, Genmab and AbbVie added.

Genmab's European-listed shares were recently up 3.6% to DKK1,946.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 1.67% 96.17 Delayed Quote.8.62%
GENMAB A/S 5.91% 1986 Delayed Quote.26.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
06:39aABBVIE : Genmab Unveil Oncology Collaboration
DJ
06/08ABBVIE : Presents Data Showing RINVOQ Meets Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints ..
AQ
06/08ABBVIE : Harbour BioMed, Utrecht University and Erasmus Medical Center Announce ..
AQ
06/07AstraZeneca contacted Gilead over potential megamerger - Bloomberg News
RE
06/07ASTRAZENECA CONTACTED GILEAD OVER PO : Bloomberg News
RE
06/05ABBVIE : New Long-term Data from RINVOQ Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis ..
AQ
06/05ABBVIE : to Work On Covid-19 Therapeutic
DJ
06/05ABBVIE : Harbour BioMed, Utrecht University and Erasmus Medical Center Announce ..
BU
06/04ABBVIE : Dr. Keshav K. Singh Joins Allergan Aesthetics Science Of Aging(SM) Facu..
PR
06/03ABBVIE : to Present at the Virtual Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare C..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 540 M - -
Net income 2020 14 013 M - -
Net Debt 2020 76 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 5,08%
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 99,78 $
Last Close Price 96,17 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.8.62%169 484
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.06%384 545
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.11%298 718
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.55%207 633
PFIZER, INC.-7.58%201 141
NOVARTIS AG-8.44%195 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group