MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Gets FDA OK of Oriahnn for Fibroid-Related Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

05/29/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie Inc.'s Oriahnn for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine leiomyomas, or fibroids, in premenopausal women.

The agency said Oriahnn, known generically as elagolix, is the first medical treatment option the agency has approved specifically for fibroid-related heavy menstrual bleeding.

AbbVie last August filed a new drug application for Oriahnn in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., which in 2010 formed an exclusive collaboration with fellow biopharmaceutical company AbbVie to develop and commercialize elagolix for women's and men's health.

AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Ill., biopharmaceutical company, is responsible for all development, marketing and commercialization costs, while San Diego-based Neurocrine is entitled to a royalty on worldwide sales.

AbbVie in 2018 received FDA approval of elagolix as Orilissa for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -0.03% 89.99 Delayed Quote.1.68%
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.64% 120.74 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 052 M - -
Net income 2020 14 013 M - -
Net Debt 2020 76 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,65 $
Last Close Price 90,03 $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.1.68%158 664
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.75%387 206
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%301 088
PFIZER, INC.-2.55%212 084
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.10%199 505
NOVARTIS AG-9.27%190 322
