Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AbbVie Inc.    ABBV

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/01 08:57:28 am
82.02 USD   -0.22%
08:29aABBVIE : Lowers 2020 Earnings Outlook
DJ
08:15aABBVIE : 1Q Profit, Sales Rise Amid Covid-19-Driven Stock-Up
DJ
07:57aABBVIE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AbbVie : Lowers 2020 Earnings Outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:29am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

AbbVie Inc. on Friday lowered its earnings outlook for 2020 as it reported higher profit and sales for the first quarter as customers stocked up amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biopharmaceutical company said it now expects per-share earnings of between $7.60 and $7.70, down from its prior guidance of $7.66 to $7.76.

The company backed its adjusted earnings guidance of between $9.61 and $9.71 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting full-year adjusted earnings of $9.60 a share on sales of $35.34 billion.

The company said it will issue combined guidance following the close of its planned acquisition of Allergan PLC.

Shares rose 1.3% in premarket trading.

AbbVie also said it is collaborating with health authorities and institutions to determine the efficacy and safety of Kaletra/Aluvia, the company's antiretroviral therapy for HIV treatment, against Covid-19.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABBVIE INC.
08:29aABBVIE : Lowers 2020 Earnings Outlook
DJ
08:15aABBVIE : 1Q Profit, Sales Rise Amid Covid-19-Driven Stock-Up
DJ
07:57aABBVIE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:46aABBVIE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:44aABBVIE : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/30ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/29ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/28ABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
04/28ABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
04/28ALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 279 M
EBIT 2020 17 023 M
Net income 2020 13 224 M
Debt 2020 22 753 M
Yield 2020 5,83%
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 93,93  $
Last Close Price 82,20  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-7.16%121 383
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.00%395 295
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%295 793
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%212 807
MERCK & CO., INC-12.77%200 340
NOVARTIS-10.49%194 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group