AbbVie : SEC Filing - 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 14, 2020 (February 11, 2020)

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported, on June 25, 2019, AbbVie Inc. ('AbbVie') entered into a 364-Day Bridge Credit Agreement (the 'Bridge Credit Agreement'), among AbbVie, certain lenders and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as administrative agent. The Bridge Credit Agreement provided for a bridge credit facility pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, AbbVie could have borrowed up to $38.0 billion to finance the payment of the cash consideration in connection with AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc, an Irish public limited company ('Allergan'), to pay fees and expenses related thereto and to repay certain existing indebtedness of Allergan.

On February 11, 2020, the remaining commitments under the Bridge Credit Agreement were reduced to $0 as a result of cash on hand at AbbVie. AbbVie subsequently terminated the Bridge Credit Agreement in its entirety as permitted under its terms. In connection with the termination of the Bridge Credit Agreement, all accrued and unpaid fees thereunder were paid in full and all commitments thereunder were terminated.

