AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
News 
News

AbbVie : Says Rinvoq Meets Endpoints in Second Phase 3 Study for Atopic Dermatitis

07/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

AbbVie Inc. said Rinvoq, or upadacitinib, monotherapy met primary and secondary endpoints in the second Phase 3 study in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The co-primary endpoints were at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index from baseline and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis score of 0/1--clear or almost clear--at week 16.

The Measure Up 2 study evaluates 15 mg and 30 mg doses of upadacitinib monotherapy versus placebo in adolescents and adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Significantly more patients receiving either dose of upadacitinib monotherapy showed improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo at week 16, the company said.

Shares were up 0.4% to $99.90 premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 122 M - -
Net income 2020 14 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ABBVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
AbbVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 105,00 $
Last Close Price 99,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas J. Hudson Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.12.42%175 424
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.56%394 135
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.17%310 281
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%202 751
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.69%200 439
NOVARTIS AG-10.00%193 969
