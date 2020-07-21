AbbVie : Says Rinvoq Meets Endpoints in Second Phase 3 Study for Atopic Dermatitis

By Michael Dabaie

AbbVie Inc. said Rinvoq, or upadacitinib, monotherapy met primary and secondary endpoints in the second Phase 3 study in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The co-primary endpoints were at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area Severity Index from baseline and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis score of 0/1--clear or almost clear--at week 16.

The Measure Up 2 study evaluates 15 mg and 30 mg doses of upadacitinib monotherapy versus placebo in adolescents and adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Significantly more patients receiving either dose of upadacitinib monotherapy showed improvement in skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo at week 16, the company said.

Shares were up 0.4% to $99.90 premarket.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com