AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

(ABBV)
02/28 04:04:10 pm
85.71 USD   +0.34%
07:51pABBVIE : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
DJ
10:45aUPDATE : Form 8.3 - [Abbvie. Inc] -3-
DJ
10:45aUPDATE : Form 8.3 - [Abbvie. Inc] -2-
DJ
AbbVie : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

02/28/2020 | 07:51pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

AbbVie Inc. said a clinical trial of its Venclexta (venetoclax) drug in combination with low-dose cytarabine didn't meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement of overall survival for patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche Holding AG.

AbbVie said results from the VIALE-C trial "are indicative of clinical activity" for the combination. The company said the VIALE-A trial evaluating the drug in combination with azacytidine is ongoing.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 0.34% 85.71 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -3.95% 309.7 Delayed Quote.2.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 978 M
EBIT 2020 17 350 M
Net income 2020 10 830 M
Debt 2020 22 544 M
Yield 2020 5,58%
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
P/E ratio 2021 8,65x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 126 B
Technical analysis trends ABBVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 100,71  $
Last Close Price 85,71  $
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Gonzalez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Severino Vice Chairman & President
Azita Saleki-Gerhardt Executive Vice President-Operations
Robert A. Michael Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Carlos Alban Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABBVIE INC.-3.52%126 350
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%366 542
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.69%282 099
NOVARTIS-7.45%198 503
MERCK AND COMPANY-14.15%198 032
PFIZER, INC.-11.38%188 714
