AbbVie : Venclexta Combination Study Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

By Josh Beckerman

AbbVie Inc. said a clinical trial of its Venclexta (venetoclax) drug in combination with low-dose cytarabine didn't meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement of overall survival for patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche Holding AG.

AbbVie said results from the VIALE-C trial "are indicative of clinical activity" for the combination. The company said the VIALE-A trial evaluating the drug in combination with azacytidine is ongoing.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com