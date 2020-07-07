Log in
AbbVie Inc.

ABBVIE INC.

ABBV
Evolus Shares Tumble 40% Premarket After Ruling in ITC Case

07/07/2020 | 09:28am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Evolus Inc. fell more than 40% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company and its partner Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. lost an early round in their trade dispute with AbbVie Inc.'s Allergan and its partner Medytox.

On Monday, Evolus said the administrative law judge overseeing the U.S. International Trade Commission case brought by Allergan and Medytox found a violation of the unfair practices section of the Tariff Act of 1930.

Allergan and Medytox filed the complaint last year seeking to block U.S. imports of Jeuveau, a rival to Allergan's Botox, claiming it was developed using stolen manufacturing secrets.

Evolus said it disagrees with the initial determination and that it will seek a review by the full commission, adding that the ITC's final determination is targeted for Nov. 6.

Shares of Evolus, which closed Monday at $5.32, were down 41% to $3.14 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 0.13% 99.01 Delayed Quote.11.83%
DAEWOONG CO., LTD. 0.40% 25200 End-of-day quote.94.59%
DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 6.37% 133500 End-of-day quote.-2.91%
EVOLUS, INC. -2.92% 5.32 Delayed Quote.-56.29%
