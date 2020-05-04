Log in
Norges Bank : - Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc

05/04/2020 | 11:14am EDT

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.       KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Norges Bank
Company dealt in AbbVie Inc         
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock
US00287Y1091
Date of dealing 01/05/2020

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 13,396,242 (0.91%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)   1,674,400 (0.11%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total 15,070,642 (1.02%)

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1.       DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)      Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase   60,827 83.0514 USD

(b)      Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)

(c)      Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)       Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii)      Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d)          Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2.       OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO

Date of disclosure 04/05/2020
Contact name Philippe Chiaroni
Telephone number +47 2407 3297
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

© PRNewswire 2020
