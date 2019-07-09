Press release Paris, July 9, 2019

ABC arbitrage

2018 dividend balance

ABC arbitrage Group distributes a final dividend for 2018 € 0.23 per ordinary share.

The distribution schedule of €0.23 per share is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: July 9, 2019

date: July 9, 2019 Payment date: July 11, 2019

This transaction has the character of a distribution for​ 0.22493 euro (taken from the distributable

profits) and the nature of a repayment of issuance premiums ("remboursement​d'apports")​ within the meaning of Article 112 1° of the French Tax Code for 0.00507 euro. The amount having the character of repayment of issuance premiums will not be subject to income tax​ of the year 2019 but will reduce the acquisition price of the concerned shares; taxation will apply accordingly only at the time of disposal of the said shares. This tax information is provided for information purposes only and shareholders are encouraged to contact their usual advisor to determine the tax regime applicable to them.

Taking into account the €0.20 per share interim distribution in November 2018, the total distribution for FY 2018 amounts to €0.43 per share.

The interim results publication of ABC arbitrage Group will be announced on September 24, 2019.