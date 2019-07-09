Log in
ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 07/09 11:35:00 am
6.38 EUR   +2.08%
ABC arbitrage : 2018 dividend balance

07/09/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Press release

Paris, July 9, 2019

ABC arbitrage

2018 dividend balance

ABC arbitrage Group distributes a final dividend for 2018 € 0.23 per ordinary share.

The distribution schedule of €0.23 per share is as follows:

  • Ex-dividenddate: July 9, 2019
  • Payment date: July 11, 2019

This transaction has the character of a distribution for 0.22493 euro (taken from the distributable

profits) and the nature of a repayment of issuance premiums ("remboursementd'apports") within the meaning of Article 112 1° of the French Tax Code for 0.00507 euro. The amount having the character of repayment of issuance premiums will not be subject to income tax of the year 2019 but will reduce the acquisition price of the concerned shares; taxation will apply accordingly only at the time of disposal of the said shares. This tax information is provided for information purposes only and shareholders are encouraged to contact their usual advisor to determine the tax regime applicable to them.

Taking into account the €0.20 per share interim distribution in November 2018, the total distribution for FY 2018 amounts to €0.43 per share.

The interim results publication of ABC arbitrage Group will be announced on September 24, 2019.

Contacts : abc-arbitrage

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

ISIN : FR0004040608

Relations presse : VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Disclaimer

ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 16:17:02 UTC
