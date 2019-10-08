Log in
ABC arbitrage    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/08 11:38:15 am
6.67 EUR   +1.52%
12:10pABC ARBITRAGE : Distribution October 2019
PU
12:00pABC ARBITRAGE : Distribution October 2019
GL
10/08ABC ARBITRAGE : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
News 
ABC arbitrage : Distribution October 2019

ABC arbitrage : Distribution October 2019

10/08/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Press release

Paris, October 8, 2019

ABC arbitrage

Distribution October 2019

ABC arbitrage Group distributed €0.10 per ordinary share in accordance with the decisions of the Shareholders General Meeting of June 14, 2019.

The detachment of the dividend took place on October 8, 2019 for payment on October 10, 2019.

This payment is considered as a reimbursement of share premiums within the meaning of article 112 1° of the General Tax Code. The amount will not be subject to income tax for the year 2019 but will reduce the acquisition cost of the shares concerned; taxation shall therefore apply only at the time of the sale of the related shares. Such tax information is provided as a guide, shareholders are invited to contact their adviser to determine the tax regime applicable to them.

A €0.10 per share interim distribution will take place in December 2019, and will also be considered as a reimbursement of share premiums within the meaning of article 112 1° of the General Tax Code.

The detachment of the dividend is scheduled on December 10, 2019 for payment on December 12, 2019.

The total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.43 per share.

Contacts : abc-arbitrage

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

ISIN : FR0004040608

Relations presse : VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Disclaimer

ABC Arbitrage SA published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 16:09:05 UTC
