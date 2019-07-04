ABC arbitrage : Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

ABC ARBITRAGE

Public limited company

Registered office: 18 rue du Quatre-Septembre - 75002 PARIS

400 343 182 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2019

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

41 515 shares

€ 145 298,66

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 131

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 77 630 shares for € 491 545,16

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83 641 shares for € 532 205,76



------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 décembre 2018 on the liquidity account :

47 526 shares

€ 104 638,06

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 276

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 266

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 127 174 shares for € 839 146,37

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 84 539 shares for € 556 343,70

------------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

28 440 shares

€ 49 007,93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Attachment