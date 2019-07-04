Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ABC arbitrage    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ABC arbitrage : Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

ABC ARBITRAGE

Public limited company
Registered office: 18 rue du Quatre-Septembre - 75002 PARIS
400 343 182 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2019

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

  • 41 515 shares
  • €  145 298,66
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 131
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 77 630 shares for €  491 545,16
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83 641 shares for €  532 205,76


------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 décembre 2018 on the liquidity account :

  • 47 526 shares
  • €  104 638,06
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 276
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 266
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 127 174 shares for €  839 146,37    
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 84 539 shares for €  556 343,70

------------------------------------------------------------

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

  • 28 440 shares
  • € 49 007,93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABC ARBITRAGE
12:02pHalf-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
GL
12:02pABC ARBITRAGE : Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
GL
06/17ABC ARBITRAGE : Report on the Annual General Meeting of june 14, 2019
PU
06/14ABC ARBITRAGE : Report on the Annual General Meeting of June 14, 2019
GL
06/14ABC ARBITRAGE : General Meeting of June 14, 2019 - Result of the votes of the or..
PU
06/14ABC ARBITRAGE : General Meeting Presentation of June 14, 2019 (French version)
PU
05/24ABC ARBITRAGE : General Meeting of June 14, 2019 - Postal voting form (French ve..
PU
05/13ABC ARBITRAGE : Analyse financière de Kepler Cheuvreux sur le titre ABC arbitrag..
GL
04/30ABC ARBITRAGE : Publication of the 2018 annual financial report
PU
04/30ABC ARBITRAGE : Annual Financial Report 2018
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 374 M
Chart ABC ARBITRAGE
Duration : Period :
ABC arbitrage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABC ARBITRAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 6,45  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Ceolin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gaëtan Fournier Head-Finance & Compliance Officer
Xavier Chauderlot Non-Executive Director
Jean-François Drouets Independent Director
Didier Ribadeau Dumas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABC ARBITRAGE6.09%422
BLACKROCK INC.19.61%73 833
UBS GROUP-3.19%44 598
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.16%42 744
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.50%21 072
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.91%20 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About