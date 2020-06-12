Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ABC arbitrage    ABCA   FR0004040608

ABC ARBITRAGE

(ABCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABC arbitrage: Report on the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

ABC arbitrage

Report on the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2020

Given the exceptional circumstances related to Coronavirus (Covid-19), in accordance with the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Combined General Meeting was held this morning in closed session, without the physical presence of the shareholders, under the chairmanship of Dominique Ceolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The shareholders adopted all the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions put to the vote.

After approving the annual and consolidated financial statements, shareholders voted to pay a final distribution of €0.03 per share. Taking into account the €0.10 per share interim distribution in October and December 2019, along with the €0.10 per share interim distribution in April 2020, the total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.33 per share.

At the Board of Directors meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting it was decided not to extend the dividend reinvestment option for this 2019 final distribution.

The distribution schedule of €0.03 per share is as follows:
● Ex-dividend date: July 7, 2020
● Payment date: July 9, 2020

Lastly, ABC arbitrage intends to pursue its quarterly distribution policy through two interim dividend payments of €0.10 per share in October and December 2020 (the payment schedule will be communicated when half year results are published) and a third interim dividend payment of €0.10 per share in addition in April 20211.

All of this information can be found on the Group's corporate website: abc-arbitrage



1 Subject to the necessary legal authorizations as well as additional reports from the statutory auditors.

Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com

Shareholders relations: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Press relations VERBATEE: v.sabineu@verbatee.com		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608

Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP


Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ABC ARBITRAGE
12:00pABC ARBITRAGE : Report on the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2020
GL
06/11ABC ARBITRAGE : Business performance at 31 May 2020
GL
04/24ABC ARBITRAGE : Resolutions and terms and conditions of 2020 General Meeting / B..
GL
04/23ABC ARBITRAGE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24ABC ARBITRAGE : 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/15ABC ARBITRAGE : Half-yearly (HY2 2019) report on liquidity contract
PU
01/15ABC ARBITRAGE : Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
GL
2019ABC ARBITRAGE : Distribution December 2019
PU
2019ABC ARBITRAGE : Distribution December 2019
GL
2019ABC ARBITRAGE : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 37,2 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net income 2019 18,3 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2019 133 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 392 M 447 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 6,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ABC ARBITRAGE
Duration : Period :
ABC arbitrage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABC ARBITRAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dominique Ceolin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gaëtan Fournier Head-Finance & Compliance Officer
Xavier Chauderlot Non-Executive Director
Jean-François Drouets Independent Director
Sabine Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABC ARBITRAGE0.45%447
BLACKROCK, INC.4.48%80 060
UBS GROUP AG-15.58%39 428
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.62%33 363
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.93%27 106
STATE STREET CORPORATION-16.38%21 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group