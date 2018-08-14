Log in
ABCAM PLC (ABC)
Abcam : Block listing Interim Review

08/14/2018 | 10:01am CEST

For immediate release

14 August 2018

ABCAM PLC

('Abcam' or 'the Company')

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Cambridge, UK: Abcam plc (AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements:

Name of applicant:

Abcam plc

Name of scheme:

1. Abcam 2015 Share Option Scheme

2. Abcam Share Incentive Plan

3. Abcam Company Share Option Plan

4. Abcam Long Term Incentive Plan

5. Annual Bonus Plan

Period of return:

From:

5 February 2018

To:

8 August 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 1,547,230

2. 67,775

3. 375,996

4. 1,337,494

5. 241,166

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. -

2.

3. -

4. -

5. -

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. 83,338

2. -

3. 8,522

4. 30,572

5. 27,647

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 1,463,892

2. 67,775

3. 367,474

4. 1,306,922

5. 213,519

Name of contact:

Suzanne Smith, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

For further information, please contact:

Abcam

Suzanne Smith, Company Secretary

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

J.P.Morgan Cazenove - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

James Mitford / Peter Dolan

+ 44 (0) 20 7742 4000

FTI Consulting

Ben Atwell / Brett Pollard / Natalie Garland-Collins

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Notes to Editors

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers highly validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health. Two-thirds of the world's 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam's affinity binders, reagents, biomarkers and assays and the Company's products are mentioned in over 20,000 of the 56,000 peer-reviewed papers published each year in the life sciences.

By actively listening to and collaborating with researchers, the Company continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Abcam's eleven locations are in the world's leading life science research hubs, enabling local services and multi-language support. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company sells to more than 100 countries. Abcam was admitted to AIM in 2005 (AIM: ABC).

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.comand www.abcamplc.com

Disclaimer

Abcam plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 08:00:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 234 M
EBIT 2018 79,2 M
Net income 2018 60,5 M
Finance 2018 94,2 M
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 49,80
P/E ratio 2019 45,60
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 2 978 M
