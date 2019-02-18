Abcam : Block listing Interim Review

|
For immediate release
|
18 February 2019
ABCAM PLC
('Abcam' or 'the Company')
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Cambridge, UK: Abcam plc (AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements:
|
Name of applicant:
|
Abcam plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
1. Abcam 2015 Share Option Scheme
2. Abcam Share Incentive Plan
3. Abcam Company Share Option Plan
4. Abcam Long Term Incentive Plan
5. Annual Bonus Plan
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
8 August 2018
|
To:
|
5 February 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
1. 1,455,713
2. 67,775
3. 367,474
4. 1,306,922
5. 213,519
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
1. -
2.
3. -
4. -
5. -
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
1. 154,513
2. -
3.15,869
4. 159,814
5. 67,153
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
1. 1,301,200
2. 67,775
3. 351,605
4. 1,147,108
5. 146,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Suzanne Smith, Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000
