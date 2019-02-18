Abcam : Block listing Interim Review

Log in
For immediate release

18 February 2019

ABCAM PLC

('Abcam' or 'the Company')

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Cambridge, UK: Abcam plc (AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements:

Name of applicant:

Abcam plc

Name of scheme:

1. Abcam 2015 Share Option Scheme

2. Abcam Share Incentive Plan

3. Abcam Company Share Option Plan

4. Abcam Long Term Incentive Plan

5. Annual Bonus Plan

Period of return:

From:

8 August 2018

To:

5 February 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1. 1,455,713

2. 67,775

3. 367,474

4. 1,306,922

5. 213,519

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

1. -

2.

3. -

4. -

5. -

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

1. 154,513

2. -

3.15,869

4. 159,814

5. 67,153

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1. 1,301,200

2. 67,775

3. 351,605

4. 1,147,108

5. 146,366

Name of contact:

Suzanne Smith, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

Disclaimer

Abcam plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:11:04 UTC
