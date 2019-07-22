Abcam : Directorate Change

22 July 2019

ABCAM PLC

('Abcam' or 'the Group')

Directorate Change

Abcam plc (AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Wood, has today served notice of his intention to step down from the Board over the next year in order to continue his career closer to his family home. The search for his successor will commence immediately and Gavin is committed to delivering an orderly transition over the coming months.

Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam, said:

'Gavin will leave our business stronger than when he started three years ago through his work in improving the Finance function. He has been a generous colleague with an unwavering commitment to Abcam's mission to serve scientists. I wish Gavin every success with the family and professional opportunities that await him.'

Gavin Wood, CFO of Abcam commented:

'Abcam is an exceptional company and I have enjoyed working with Alan and the Board. It has been a privilege to contribute to Abcam's development and lead an outstanding finance team through a period of sustained growth. I will leave the company in a strong financial and operational position and with an exciting future ahead.'

