Abcam : Directorate Change

07/22/2019 | 03:30am EDT

22 July 2019

ABCAM PLC

('Abcam' or 'the Group')

Directorate Change

Abcam plc (AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Wood, has today served notice of his intention to step down from the Board over the next year in order to continue his career closer to his family home. The search for his successor will commence immediately and Gavin is committed to delivering an orderly transition over the coming months.

Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam, said:

'Gavin will leave our business stronger than when he started three years ago through his work in improving the Finance function. He has been a generous colleague with an unwavering commitment to Abcam's mission to serve scientists. I wish Gavin every success with the family and professional opportunities that await him.'

Gavin Wood, CFO of Abcam commented:

'Abcam is an exceptional company and I have enjoyed working with Alan and the Board. It has been a privilege to contribute to Abcam's development and lead an outstanding finance team through a period of sustained growth. I will leave the company in a strong financial and operational position and with an exciting future ahead.'

-- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Abcam plc

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

Alan Hirzel, Chief Executive Officer

Gavin Wood, Chief Financial Officer

James Staveley, VP Investor Relations

J.P.Morgan Cazenove - Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7742 4000

James Mitford / Hemant Kapoor

Numis - Joint Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Garry Levin / Duncan Monteith

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Atwell / Brett Pollard / Natalie Garland-Collins

About Abcam plc

As an innovator in reagents and tools, Abcam's purpose is to serve life science researchers globally to achieve their mission, faster. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Group offers highly validated antibodies and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

Already a pioneer in data sharing and ecommerce in the life sciences, Abcam's ambition is to be the most influential company in life sciences by helping advance global understanding of biology and causes of disease,

which, in turn, will drive new treatments and improved health.

Some two-thirds of the world's 750,000 life science researchers use Abcam's antibodies, reagents, biomarkers and assays. By actively listening to and collaborating with these researchers, the Group continuously advances its portfolio to address their needs. A transparent programme of customer reviews and datasheets, combined with an industry-leading validation initiative, gives researchers increased confidence in their results.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Company sells to more than 140 countries. Abcam was admitted to AIM in 2005 (AIM: ABC).

Please visit www.abcam.comor www.abcamplc.comto find out more.

Disclaimer

Abcam plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 07:29:07 UTC
