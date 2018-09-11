Log in
ABCAM PLC (ABC)

ABCAM PLC (ABC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/11 11:35:18 am
1307 GBp   +3.90%
Abcam : Dividend Payment Date

09/11/2018 | 11:37am CEST

11 September 2018

ABCAM PLC

Dividend Payment Date

Abcam plc ('Abcam' or 'the Company', AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, has proposed a final dividend of 8.58 pence (2016/17: 7.36 pence), taking the proposed total annual dividend to 12.00 pence per share, an increase of 17.9%. The dividend is payable on 30 November 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on 9 November 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 November 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Abcam

+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000

Suzanne Smith, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

J.P. Morgan Cazenove - Nominated Advisor & Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7742 4000

James Mitford / Jonty Edwards

FTI Consulting

+ 44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Atwell / Brett Pollard / Natalie Garland-Collins

Disclaimer

Abcam plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:36:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 260 M
EBIT 2019 86,4 M
Net income 2019 62,2 M
Finance 2019 124 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 40,59
P/E ratio 2020 34,91
EV / Sales 2019 9,44x
EV / Sales 2020 8,40x
Capitalization 2 580 M
Chart ABCAM PLC
Duration : Period :
Abcam Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABCAM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Thomas Hirzel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Vance Allen Non-Executive Chairman
Gavin Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Simon Milner Deputy Chairman
Louise Alexandra Virginia Patten Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABCAM PLC19.24%3 366
CSL LIMITED50.18%68 624
BIOGEN6.81%68 420
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-1.49%26 135
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL9.35%17 411
GRIFOLS0.10%17 272
