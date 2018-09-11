Abcam : Dividend Payment Date

11 September 2018
ABCAM PLC
Dividend Payment Date
Abcam plc ('Abcam' or 'the Company', AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, has proposed a final dividend of 8.58 pence (2016/17: 7.36 pence), taking the proposed total annual dividend to 12.00 pence per share, an increase of 17.9%. The dividend is payable on 30 November 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on 9 November 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 November 2018.
For further information, please contact:
|
Abcam
|
+ 44 (0) 1223 696 000
|
Suzanne Smith, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
|
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove - Nominated Advisor & Corporate Broker
|
+ 44 (0) 20 7742 4000
|
James Mitford / Jonty Edwards
|
|
FTI Consulting
|
+ 44 (0) 20 3727 1000
|
Ben Atwell / Brett Pollard / Natalie Garland-Collins
|
