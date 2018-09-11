Abcam : Dividend Payment Date

11 September 2018

ABCAM PLC

Dividend Payment Date

Abcam plc ('Abcam' or 'the Company', AIM: ABC), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, has proposed a final dividend of 8.58 pence (2016/17: 7.36 pence), taking the proposed total annual dividend to 12.00 pence per share, an increase of 17.9%. The dividend is payable on 30 November 2018 to shareowners of record at the close of business on 9 November 2018. The ex-dividend date is 8 November 2018.

