2019-11-25: Abcourt announces the discovery of a new high-grade gold vein at the Elder Mine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TSX Venture - ABI.V

November 25th, 2019

ABCOURT ANNOUNCES THE DISCOVERY OF A NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD VEIN AT

THE ELDER MINE

_____________________________________________________________

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada, November 25th, 2019

Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX-V:ABI, Berlin: AML-BEand Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: AML-FF)("Abcourt" or the "Mines Abcourt Inc.) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high- grade vein in the extension of the west drift on level 9 at the Elder mine.

This vein, named 9-1-5, is currently being developed. It has given so far 13.24 g/t of gold over a true width of 1.1 meter for a distance of 39 meters.

Operating results for the first quarter, ended on September 30, 2019, will be announced later this week.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018). Abcourt is focusing on the exploitation of the Elder mine. A $2M exploration program has recently been approved by directors.

The Abcourt-Barvue property has silver-zinc reserves (2014). A feasibility study was completed in 2007 by Roche / Genivar. A 43-101 update was completed in January 2019. A total of 8.07 M tonnes of proven and probable reserves with a grade of 51.79 g/t of silver and 2.83% of zinc are available to be mined. The portion mineable by open pit is 81.6% and the portion mineable underground is 18.4%. Inferred resources are 2.07 M tonnes with a grade of 114.16 g/t of silver and 2.89% zinc.

In 2016, Abcourt acquired the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, located half-way between Amos and Matagami, in Abitibi, Quebec, in the territory covered by the Plan Nord of the Quebec government. The mill has a capacity of 700 to 750 tonnes per day. A NI 43-101 resource estimate was filed in May 2019. A positive 43-101 feasibility study was completed recently by PRB Mining Services Inc. The mineral reserves are 10,900 tonnes in the proven category with a grade of 12.20 g/t of gold and 475,625 tonnes in the probable category with a grade of 11.85 g/t of gold. The inferred resources are 93,100 tonnes with a grade of 11.85 g/t of gold. Surface diamond drilling will start shortly.

To know more about Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI), please visit our web site at www.abcourt.com and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release was prepared by Mr. Renaud Hinse, P.Engineer and President of Abcourt Mines Inc. Mr. Hinse is a "Qualified Persons" under the terms of Regulation 43-101. Mr. Hinse has approved the scientific and technical disclosure.