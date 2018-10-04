Log in
ABEH SPLI : Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Listing Rule 15.6.8

10/04/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following table represents Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc’s (ASLIT) investments, as at 30 September 2018, in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REITs) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REITs):

Security % of ASLIT’s
Portfolio

McKay Securities plc
RDI REIT plc
Capital & Regional plc
Hansteen Holdings plc
Assura plc
2.1
1.2
1.0
0.9
0.9
----
Total 6.1
----

ASLIT does not invest in any securities issued by investment trusts or investment companies with the exception of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are eligible to be included in the NSCI (XIC) index.

Contact: 

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

4 October 2018

END


© PRNewswire 2018
