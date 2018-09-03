Log in
VIDEO: Aben Resources Ltd Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of North Boundary Zone at Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle

09/03/2018 | 03:00am CEST
Discovers

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with James Pettit, the CEO and President of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF). In this interview Mr. Pettit discusses recent developments at the company's Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle. Aben has intersected mineralization 1.5km south of the North Boundary Zone in a newly discovered area called the South Boundary Zone. We take a look at what's expected during the coming months.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94416/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The Company is actively exploring its flagship and high-grade Forrest Kerr Project located in the Golden Triangle region where recent drilling has discovered strong precious and base metal mineralization at the North Boundary Zone.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Aben Resources Ltd
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Don Myers
Aben Resources Ltd.
Director, Corporate Communications 
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Ellis Martin
Editor
Email:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
