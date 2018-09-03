Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with James Pettit, the CEO and President of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF). In this interview Mr. Pettit discusses recent developments at the company's Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle. Aben has intersected mineralization 1.5km south of the North Boundary Zone in a newly discovered area called the South Boundary Zone. We take a look at what's expected during the coming months.



To view the Video Audio, please visit:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94416/abn







About Aben Resources Ltd:



Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The Company is actively exploring its flagship and high-grade Forrest Kerr Project located in the Golden Triangle region where recent drilling has discovered strong precious and base metal mineralization at the North Boundary Zone.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:



Aben Resources Ltd

The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

Don Myers Aben Resources Ltd. Director, Corporate Communications Telephone: 604-687-3376 Toll Free: 800-567-8181 Facsimile: 604-687-3119 Email: info@abenresources.com Ellis Martin Editor Email:martinreports@gmail.com T: +1-310-430-1388 www.ellismartinreport.com