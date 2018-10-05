VIDEO: Aben Resources Ltd Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment, Ellis Martin speaks with James Pettit, the President and CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) about the company's intersection of additional, shallow high-grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in Canada. Mr. Pettit will be attending Cambridge House International's Silver and Gold Summit in San Francisco at the Hilton Inn Union Square October 28th and 29th 2018 to speak about this exciting exploration project. For more information on this upcoming event, follow this link:



http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H6QH0F47



Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Aben Resources.



To view the Video Audio, please visit:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94902/Aben







About Aben Resources Ltd:



Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:



Aben Resources Ltd

The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

For further information contact: Don Myers Aben Resources Ltd. Director, Corporate Communications Telephone: 604-639-3851 Toll Free: 800-567-8181 Facsimile: 604-687-3119 Ellis Martin Editor Email:martinreports@gmail.com T: +1-310-430-1388 www.ellismartinreport.com