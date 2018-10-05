Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Aben Resources Ltd    ABN   CA00289T3064

ABEN RESOURCES LTD (ABN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VIDEO: Aben Resources Ltd Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project in BC's Golden Triangle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 06:25am CEST
Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment, Ellis Martin speaks with James Pettit, the President and CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) about the company's intersection of additional, shallow high-grade Gold Mineralization at the North Boundary Zone of the Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in Canada. Mr. Pettit will be attending Cambridge House International's Silver and Gold Summit in San Francisco at the Hilton Inn Union Square October 28th and 29th 2018 to speak about this exciting exploration project. For more information on this upcoming event, follow this link:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H6QH0F47

Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Aben Resources.

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94902/Aben



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Aben Resources Ltd
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

For further information contact: 
Don Myers
Aben Resources Ltd.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119 

Ellis Martin
Editor
Email:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABEN RESOURCES LTD
06:25aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Miner..
AW
06:22aVIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd (VAN:ABN) Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade G..
AQ
10/01ABEN RESOURCES : Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization a..
AQ
09/25ABEN RESOURCES : Intersects Additional, Shallow High-Grade Gold Mineralization a..
AQ
09/13ABEN RESOURCES : Closes $950,000 Flow-Through Private Placement
AQ
09/11ABEN RESOURCES : Closes $950,000 Flow-Through Private Placement
AQ
09/03VIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone 1.5km So..
AW
09/03VIDEO : Aben Resources Ltd (VAN:ABN) Discovers "South Boundary" Mineralized Zone..
AQ
08/27ABEN RESOURCES : Discovers 'South Boundary' Mineralized Zone 1.5km South of Nort..
AQ
08/21ABEN RESOURCES : Announces $4 Million Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott
AQ
More news
Chart ABEN RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Aben Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James G. Pettit President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald Kort Netolitzky Chairman
Donald Carl Huston Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald G. Myers Independent Director
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABEN RESOURCES LTD37.14%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.79%127 336
BHP BILLITON LIMITED18.63%127 336
RIO TINTO-1.03%89 487
RIO TINTO LIMITED4.87%89 487
ANGLO AMERICAN12.50%32 001
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.