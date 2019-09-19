Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF)

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF) about recent drill results at the company's Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.



Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. The company has approx. 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $3.1 million in its treasury.



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





