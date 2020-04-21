Abengoa S A : celebrates one year of the entry into operation of the Shuaibah plant in Saudi Arabia

Abengoa celebrates one year of the entry into operation of the Shuaibah plant in Saudi Arabia

April 21, 2020

Since its commissioning, the plant has satisfactorily met its production targets, having produced almost 87 million cubic meters of drinking water throughout this year.

This milestone comes shortly after the company has announced the award of the construction of Jubail 3A, which will be the second largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the country.

Abengoa is also in charge of building Rabigh III which, with a capacity of 600,000 m3/day, will be the largest once it is completed, ahead of Jubail 3A, of the same capacity.

April 21, 2020 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors, has celebrated these days the anniversary of the start of operation of Shuaibah, a 250,000 m3/day reverse osmosis desalination plant built by Abengoa in Saudi Arabia and which is, to date, the largest desalination plant built by the company.

The plant celebrates one year of operation, successfully achieving the objectives set, having produced and delivered throughout this year almost 87 million cubic meters of drinking water for human consumption.

Abengoa and Fisia Italiampianti were responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project. Saudi Water Partnership Company ('SWPC') acted as the offtaker, while ACWA Power is its owner and operator.

This milestone coincides with the announcement by the company of the award, also in Saudi Arabia, of what will be the second largest desalination plant in the country: Jubail 3A. It will have the same capacity, 600,000 m3/day, as the desalination plant that Abengoa is currently building in Rabigh and which will be the largest in the country with technology of this type once it is completed.

With the completion of this project, Abengoa consolidates itself as a key company in the desalination sector in the world with a total installed capacity of more than 1.7 million m3/day that will increase to 4,3 when the portfolio under construction is completed. In the Middle East, Abengoa is currently constructing the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plant, located in the Taweelah power and water generation complex, with a production capacity of 909,000 m3/d, and the desalination plant in the Emirates industrial complex Global Aluminiun (EGA), of more than 41,000 m3/d, both in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Rabigh III desalination plant, of 600,000 m3/d, also in Saudi Arabia, and the Salalah desalination plant, of 114,000 m3/d, in Oman.

