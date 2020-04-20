Log in
ABENGOA, S.A.

Abengoa S A : is awarded new electrical transmission works in Chile

04/20/2020 | 05:41am EDT

Abengoa is awarded new electrical transmission works in Chile

April 20, 2020

  • The company will be in charge of constructing two substations that will evacuate the energy produced in the Mesamávida and Los Olmos wind farms.

April 20th, 2020 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, has been selected by the company AES Gener, belonging to one of the main electric power generators in the Chilean market, AES Corporation Group, to carry out the engineering and construction of the infrastructure that will evacuate the energy from the Mesamávida and Los Olmos wind famar, located in the south of the country, and which are under construction by AES Gener.

On the one hand, Abengoa will be responsible for building the 33/220 kV Los Olmos substation. It will be a booster/switching substation which, in order to pour the electrical energy from the Los Olmos wind farm into the grid, will section a circuit of the existing transmission line Mulchén - Tolpán of 220 kV.

On the other hand, Abengoa will also be responsible for the engineering and construction of the 33/154 kV Mesamávida booster substation, which will connect 154 kV with the Santa Luisa substation. For this, the company must also build a two-kilometer line.

Both projects are part of AES Gener's plan to increase the number of renewable energy facilities to contribute to the sustainable growth of the region.

With this award, Abengoa consolidates its leadership position in the energy transmission sector in Chile, where the company has been present for more than 30 years and in which it has built more than 3,000 km of lines and more than 40 electric substations.

About Abengoa

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM) applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructure, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Marián Ariza

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: communication@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:40:12 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz Executive Chairman
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Castro Aladro Lead Independent Director
José Luis del Valle Doblado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABENGOA, S.A.0.76%127
VINCI-22.77%45 941
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.57%31 274
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.82%19 212
FERROVIAL-1.89%18 683
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED3.24%18 371
