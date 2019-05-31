Abengoa and John Cockerill sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of projects in the defense sector

May 31, 2019

It will imply the creation of a joint venture to provide Defense Services to the Spanish Armed forces and to international markets.

Abengoa will be able to expand its defense business portfolio in Spain.

June 31st, 2019 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, through its innovation area, and John Cokerill, leader company in the defense sector, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that foresees the establishment of a joint venture to provide products and services to Spanish Armed forces and international markets.

Abengoa and John Cockerill España signed this agreement with the objective of collaborating in the international defense sector and form a new world class global player in the defense systems industry. The new company will be established in Spain and will address the future needs of the Spanish armed forces and of armed forces elsewhere in the world.

Both companies contribute the know-how acquired through participation in electronic projects for defense systems in military vehicles. In the past, Abengoa and John Cockerill Spain have already collaborated successfully in other industrial sectors, such as energy.

For Abengoa, the signing of this agreement represents an opportunity for participating in high technological projects and, while increasing its product portfolio and potential customers. As a result, Abengoa will have the chance to open new business areas more quickly and a commitment to the defense market in Spain.

For John Cockerill Defense, establishing a Joint Venture company with Abengoa fits perfectly into its international expansion strategy that is designed to serve important new customers such as the Spanish Armed Forces. With Abengoa, it will rapidly establish a major footprint in Spain and in other markets by providing its unique modular turret systems.

Technological development continues to be Abengoa's key competitive advantage in the undertaking of high added value projects. One of the business lines in which Abengoa works is aerospace, in which all defense product development activities are framed, a sector for which Abengoa is betting in the future, improving and qualifying its power distribution unit for land vehicles.

About Abengoa

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM) applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

About John Cockerill, enablers of opportunities

Driven since 1817 by the entrepreneurial spirit and thirst for innovation of its founder. The John Cockerill Group provides cutting edge, large scale technological solutions to respond to the needs of its time: preserving natural resources, contributing to greener mobility, producing sustainably, fighting against insecurity and facilitating access to renewable energy.

Its offering to enterprises, States and public bodies comes in the form of services and associated equipment for the energy, defense, industry, environment, transport and infrastructure sectors.

With the 6,000-strong workforce, John Cockerill achieved a turnover in 2018 of 1.3 billion Euros in 23 countries spread across 5 continents.

www.johncockerill.com • 2018.johncockerill.com

