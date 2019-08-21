Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Abengoa SA    ABG   ES0105200416

ABENGOA SA

(ABG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Abengoa : breaks records with Xina Solar One, its third solar thermal plant in South Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Abengoa breaks records with Xina Solar One, its third solar thermal plant in South Africa

August 21, 2019

  • The plant, owned by Abengoa, IDC, PIC and the Community Trust, has passed the guaranteed production tests in record time.
  • With a capacity of 100 MW, the plant provides clean and sustainable energy even in hours without solar radiation thanks to its molten salts storage system of more than five and a half hours.
  • The plant uses Abengoa's technology and is the first to deploy the parabolic trough collector with biggest aperture in current commercialized applications.

August 21, 2019 - Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, has broken records thanks to the solar power plant Xina Solar One, promoted, built and operated by Abengoa in South Africa and owned by Abengoa, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Community Trust, by passing the guaranteed production tests in record time: only 16 months.

The guaranteed production period measures the production performance of the plant for 12 consecutive months in a 24-month period. In this case, Abengoa has recently received the official confirmation of this milestone, after the mandatory analysis of the Lenders Technical Advisor and the subsequent agreement of the Lenders. The plant achieved that goal at the end of the first 16 months of operation since the PCD (Practical Completion Date) was obtained on August 1, 2017, that means on November 30, 2018, and reaching a ratio of generated versus guaranteed equivalent energy of 100.6 %.

Xina Solar One, developed, designed, built and operated by Abengoa, with a capacity of 100 MW, applies the new generation of parabolic trough collector, also manufactured by Abengoa, Spacetube 8.2++, which is the parabolic through with biggest aperture in current commercialized applications. Its innovative design resulted in important improvements regarding its optical accuracy, optimization of assembly and a reduction in manufacturing and installation costs.

Likewise, Xina Solar One has achieved uninterrupted generation of more than five consecutive days, without interruptions during night time and in the summer months, thanks to its molten salt storage system that allows the production of electricity when there is no sun.

In addition to this, water consumption and auxiliary consumption were also below the expected levels. In particular, the water consumption in a hydrologically sensitive area has drastically decreased after the first months of operation, reaching a ratio of 0.15 m3 /MWh.

Xina Solar One, which is the third thermosolar power plant built by Abengoa in South Africa after Kaxu and Khi Solar One, is supplying clean energy to more than 95,000 South African households and prevents the emission into the atmosphere of 348,000 tons of CO2 each year.

Commitment to safety and health

On the other hand, since its commissioning, the plant has not registered any significant safety and health incidents. In fact, last August 1, 2019 two years were celebrated without Lost Time Work Accidents since the plant entered the phase of commercial operation on August 1, 2017. This milestone, which adds to 418,339 man-hours with only two first aid cases recorded, is the result of the work and commitment shown by all the parties involved in the project.

Abengoa has a world leader position in the solar sector having constructed solar plants in four continents with an installed base of 1.7 GW, which represents the 34 % of the worldwide production.

Donwload high resolution image.

About Abengoa

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM) applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors. (www.abengoa.com)

Communication Department:

Marián Ariza

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: comunicacion@abengoa.com

Investor Relations & Capital Markets:

Gonzalo Zubiría

Tel: +34 954 93 71 11

E-mail: ir@abengoa.com

And on our blog: http://www.theenergyofchange.com

Disclaimer

Abengoa SA published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABENGOA SA
05:43aABENGOA : breaks records with Xina Solar One, its third solar thermal plant in S..
PU
07/17ABENGOA : inaugurates the Shuaibah desalination plant in Saudi Arabia
PU
07/03ABENGOA : receives the Mechanical Completion Certificate of a 220-kV transmissio..
PU
06/27ABENGOA : completes the construction of a transmission project in Oman
PU
06/25ABENGOA : holds its Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting with a backlog of 1,900 milli..
PU
05/31ABENGOA : and John Cockerill sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the developm..
PU
05/24ABENGOA : inaugurates the efficient cogeneration plant A3T in Mexico
PU
05/20ABENGOA : selected to construct two substations and a transmission line in Chile
PU
05/17ABENGOA : receives the provisional acceptance certificate of a transmission proj..
PU
04/30ABENGOA : is awarded the construction of a desalination plant in United Arab Emi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 171 M
Chart ABENGOA SA
Duration : Period :
Abengoa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABENGOA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joaquin Fernandez de Pierola Marin Chief Executive Officer
Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz Executive Chairman
Víctor Pastor Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Castro Aladro Lead Independent Director
José Luis del Valle Doblado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABENGOA SA27.59%190
VINCI34.99%60 632
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.40%33 416
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.61%26 333
FERROVIAL43.09%20 614
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.37%20 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group