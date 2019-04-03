Abengoa progresses in the electromechanical installations of the largest shopping center in Andalusia

April 3, 2019

Works in the Lagoh shopping and leisure center, under construction in Seville, are being carried out at a good rate, within the terms agreed with the client.

The awarding amount is over € 22 million.

April 3rd, 2019 - Abengoa, (MCE: ABG /P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, through its Transmission and Infrastructure vertical has recently celebrated one year since the awarding of the electromechanical installations of the new Lagoh shopping and family leisure center, located in the area of Palmas Altas in Seville, which is being carried out by Lar España through its management company, Grupo Lar.

In particular, Abengoa, which was awarded in March 2018 the electrical and mechanical installations of the entire shopping center for an amount of 22 M€, is responsible for developing and executing the medium and low voltage electrical installations, telecommunications, sound system, control of car parking and accesses, etc., as well as the mechanical installations, which includes sewage, plumbing, air conditioning, ventilation, geothermal energy, control of building installations, gas, firefighting, etc.

Lagoh will be the largest shopping and family leisure center built in Andalusia. It is now in advanced construction phase and it will have a total built area of approximately 180,000 m2, more than 200 stores, with 40 restaurants and terraces, 11 movie theaters, a 6,000 m2 lake and more than 3,200 parking spaces.

Abengoa has more than 70 years of experience in the development of singular building infrastructures (hospitals, penitentiary, cultural, educational and administrative centers) in Europe and America. The design, construction and equipment of the Palace of Exhibitions and Congresses of Seville (Spain), the North Zone of Manaus Hospital (Brazil), the City of Justice in Malaga (Spain), the Mexiquense Cultural Center (Mexico), the Herlev Hospital (Denmark), or the new Loyola Andalucía University Campus mechanical installations that is currently under construction in Dos Hermanas (Spain), are works that should be outlined from its portfolio, among others.

