Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ABEO    ABEO   FR0013185857

ABEO (ABEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Abeo : ABEO, Olympic Games supplier for the 15th time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 12:20pm EST

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) has informed its affiliated member federations that Spieth Gymnastics (Germany, subsidiary of ABEO), together with its Japanese partner Senoh, has been selected to supply the gymnastic apparatus to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Following the selection of Schelde Sports to supply basketball equipment, Spieth Gymnastics, a leading global manufacturer of gymnastics equipment, has been appointed as equipment supplier for the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics events at the next summer Olympic Games. As part of its participation, Spieth Gymnastics has concluded a partnership with Eurotramp (for the supply of trampolines) and Senoh (well-known local manufacturer of gymnastics equipment). Together with these experienced partners, Spieth Gymnastics will supply most favourable and consistent conditions for all participating athletes.

ABEO has a long history of involvement in international sports competitions via all its brands, and Tokyo 2020 will mark its 15th involvement in the Olympic Games since Melbourne 1956. In the artistic gymnastics' events, the athletes will compete in multiple disciplines: still rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar, uneven bars, pommel horse, team competition, all-around final, vault, balance beam and floor.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: “We are especially proud to have been selected yet again as supplier to the Olympic Games, the world's biggest sports event. This internationally renowned sports competition is a perfect opportunity to show off the quality of our products and services.”

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

 
ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure (“sportainment”) market. The Group posted revenue of €187.9 million for the year ended 31 March 2018, 71% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had 1,600 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
 
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B.


Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56945-abeo-jo-tokyo-2020-uk-vdef.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ABEO
12:20pABEO : ABEO, Olympic Games supplier for the 15th time
AN
01/21ABEO : ABEO and VOGO sign partnership agreement
AN
2018ABEO : ABEO: 2018/19 half-year financial report
AN
2018ABEO : ABEO posts earnings growth in H1 2018/19
AN
2018ABEO : Half-year results
CO
2018ABEO SAS : half-yearly earnings release
2018ABEO : ABEO: strong growth in Q2 2018/19 with revenues up 29.6%, including 10.3%..
AN
2018ABEO : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2018ABEO SAS : half-yearly sales release
2018ABEO : ABEO steps up its development in the USA and strengthens its position in ..
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 239 M
EBIT 2019 13,8 M
Net income 2019 12,4 M
Debt 2019 65,4 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 233 M
Chart ABEO
Duration : Period :
ABEO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,5 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Estève Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Barbafieri Director
Jacques Janssen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Blandine Roche Director
Liz Musch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABEO-2.52%268
AMER SPORTS OYJ0.99%5 192
ASICS CORP9.71%2 803
TECHNOGYM SPA9.40%2 367
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP9.11%1 719
CALLAWAY GOLF CO6.41%1 538
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.