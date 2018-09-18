Abeo : ABEO receives the EY Global Enterprise award for the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, today announces that it received the Global Enterprise award for the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region at the 26th Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

The prize-giving ceremony, jointly organised by French weekly news magazine L'Express, was held on Monday 17 September in the prestigious rooms of Lyon's Hôtel de Ville under the honourable presidency of Lyon mayor Georges Kepenekian.

ABEO received the Global Enterprise award, which recognises directors whose company generates at least 25% of its revenue from exports, pursuing a globally-oriented strategy and culture.

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: “I am delighted to receive this award, which recognises our capacity for global growth. I would like to share it with all of ABEO's employees, who are committed on a daily basis to driving the Company's development, and with all of our partners.

This award also vindicates our development model, which combines organic growth with targeted acquisitions in order to expand our international brand portfolio, penetrate new markets more effectively and consolidate more mature markets.”

In 2002 Olivier Estèves, ABEO's current Chief Executive Officer, launched a strategy to develop the family business on international markets. Thanks to the acquisition and development of strong brands, in the space of 16 years the Group has become a major operator in the professional sports and leisure equipment market. The world market is estimated at around €5 billion and is growing steadily.

The Group now markets its products in around 100 countries. As at 31 March 2018, ABEO employed around 1,600 people, while 71% of the year's sales were generated outside France.

À PROPOS D'ABEO ABEO est un acteur majeur sur le marché du sport et des loisirs. Au 31 mars 2018, le Groupe affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 187,9 M€, dont 71% sont réalisés hors de France, et compte 1 600 collaborateurs.

Créateur, fabricant et distributeur d'équipements de sport et de loisirs, ABEO accompagne ses clients professionnels : salles et clubs de sport spécialisés, centres de loisirs, secteur éducatif, collectivités locales, professionnels du bâtiment… dans la mise en œuvre de leurs projets.

ABEO dispose d'une offre globale unique avec une présence sur de nombreux segments : agrès et tapis de gymnastique, équipements de sports collectifs, éducation physique, murs d'escalade, loisirs, aménagement de vestiaires. Le Groupe détient un portefeuille de marques fortes, partenaires des fédérations sportives et présentes sur les grands événements sportifs dont les Jeux Olympiques.

ABEO (code ISIN FR0013185857, ABEO) est coté sur Euronext Paris – Compartiment B.

