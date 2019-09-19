Log in
Abeo : ABEO scores resounding success at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China

09/19/2019 | 01:35am EDT

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment, successfully installed all the backstop units for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China through its subsidiaries CANNICE and SCHELDE Sports.

Having already supplied FIBA in Greece in 1998 and Spain in 2014 before, SCHELDE Sports has now entered the Chinese market through CANNICE, the Group Chinese subsidiary, which locally produced all of the basketball backstops.

The tournament comprising 32 teams divided into eight groups of four was hosted by eight cities in China: Beijing, Foshan, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. SCHELDE Sports fitted out all training areas and competition halls in all eight cities. 

As a result of the industrial tool restructuring and the implementation of a management adapted to the Group's challenges on the Chinese market, CANNICE, with the help of 18 qualified technicians, and SCHELDE Sports supplied a record of 36 basketball units for the event, all customised with unique designs in the colours of the host city. A very promising step for this subsidiary acquired in January 2018.

ABEO CEO Olivier Estèves said: “We are particularly proud to have contributed to the smooth running of this event. I would like to thank all Group employees who helped to ensure the success of this tournament which gives the Group a strong visibility in Asia and more particularly in the Chinese market.

Thanks to our expertise and the synergies we have rolled out at Group level, we can offer players cutting-edge equipment worthy of their sporting achievements. I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the French team for their outstanding contribution to the tournament won by a great Spanish team.”

SCHELDE Sports has also been selected to supply basketball equipment to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO
ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure (“sportainment”) market. The Group posted revenue of €230.4 million for the year ended 31 March 2019, 77% of which was generated outside France. At year-end it had over 1,700 employees.
ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.
ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.
 
ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B.

Contacts

For any questions relating to this press release or the ABEO Group, please contact ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor relations – Corinne Puissant investor@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77

Press relations – Serena Boni presse@beo.fr Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92


Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-60181-abeo-17092019-fournisseur-coupe-du-monde-de-basket-vdef-vuk.pdf
© 2019 ActusNews
