ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC
Abeona Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

09/04/2018 | 02:46pm CEST
  • Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference - September 5-6th in Boston, MA
  • Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit - September 27th in New York, NY

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences this September. To access the events that are accessible via live webcasts, please visit the investor section of Abeona’s website, www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference 
Date: Thursday, September 6th at 10:00 AM ET
Panel discussion: “Gene Therapy: Present & Future”
Participant: Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/biotech2018/97204162828.cfm

Jefferies 2018 Gene Therapy Summit
Date: Thursday, September 27th 
Presenter: Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York, NY

About Abeona: Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Abeona's lead programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV- NAGLU), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). Abeona is also developing ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for CLN3 disease, ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of CLN1 disease, EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa (EB), ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. In addition, Abeona is developing a proprietary vector platform, AIM™, for next generation product candidates. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Christine Silverstein
SVP, Finance & Investor Relations
Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
+1 (646) 813-4707
csilverstein@abeonatherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Lynn Granito
Berry & Company Public Relations
+1 (212) 253-8881
lgranito@berrypr.com

