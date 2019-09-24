Log in
Investigation of Abeona Therapeutics Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

09/24/2019 | 10:13am EDT

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (“Abeona Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABEO) complied with federal securities laws. On September 23, 2019, Abeona Therapeutics announced that it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA clarifying that the FDA will not approve Phase 3 clinical testing of the Company’s EB-101 therapy until it provides “additional data points.” The price of Abeona Therapeutics stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Abeona Therapeutics and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.