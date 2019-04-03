Log in
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO.

(ANF)
My previous session
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Achieves Perfect Score for 13th Consecutive Year in The Human Rights Campaign 2019 Corporate Equality Index

04/03/2019 | 08:26am EDT

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids under the Abercrombie and Fitch, Hollister and abercrombie kids brands, proudly announced today that it received a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index.  The company has achieved this top rating every year since 2007.

A&F Co. is designated as a best place to work for LGBTQ Equality for the 13th consecutive year


The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“At Abercrombie & Fitch Co. we are committed to equality and inclusiveness, and our culture, values, partnerships, policies and practices reflect that.  Achieving a perfect score for thirteen consecutive years is a testament to the values that guide us as a company and our team’s actions, grounded in a fundamental belief that embracing diversity in all its forms makes us stronger,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.  Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. The factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for Fiscal 2019 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates more than 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Pam QuintilianoIan Bailey
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6751(614) 283-6192
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.comPublic_Relations@anfcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d7a9140-acf2-4d7e-b77b-c698de98c93f

ANF CO + Family - Gray.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
